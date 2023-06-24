Growing Out A Buzz Cut Can Be A Breeze If You Know What To Expect

There's nothing more relatable than the feeling of not knowing what to do with your hair, or even feeling like you want nothing to do with your hair at all. Sometimes the constant styling, worrying about whether or not your hair care routine is worth it, and not seeing results can be so overwhelming that you decide to get rid of the hair altogether. You could also just crave a new look that's dramatically different and decide to chop your locks off at once. Either way, getting a buzz cut is a great way to curb the fuss over your hair and sport a dazzling look at the same time.

Shaving your head will always be a brave and fashion-forward decision, but the inevitable awkward phase strikes fear into people's hearts. Despite being thought of as a low-maintenance style, a buzz cut is serious business, especially if you plan on growing out your hair one day. Once your hair starts to show up again, you might not know what to expect or do to it. The good news is that your growth journey won't be as scary as you think. You have a variety of styles and options from which to choose.