Growing Out A Buzz Cut Can Be A Breeze If You Know What To Expect
There's nothing more relatable than the feeling of not knowing what to do with your hair, or even feeling like you want nothing to do with your hair at all. Sometimes the constant styling, worrying about whether or not your hair care routine is worth it, and not seeing results can be so overwhelming that you decide to get rid of the hair altogether. You could also just crave a new look that's dramatically different and decide to chop your locks off at once. Either way, getting a buzz cut is a great way to curb the fuss over your hair and sport a dazzling look at the same time.
Shaving your head will always be a brave and fashion-forward decision, but the inevitable awkward phase strikes fear into people's hearts. Despite being thought of as a low-maintenance style, a buzz cut is serious business, especially if you plan on growing out your hair one day. Once your hair starts to show up again, you might not know what to expect or do to it. The good news is that your growth journey won't be as scary as you think. You have a variety of styles and options from which to choose.
Lots of factors influence your cut's growth
If your hair isn't growing back as fast as you thought it would, you don't need to panic. It helps to understand your hair and hair type to know what you can do to expedite growth. Your hair growth depends largely on genetics, hormones, diet, and maintenance.
The diet you follow plays a huge role in promoting hair growth by providing nutrients to your follicles. They need a healthy, balanced diet to function properly and produce strong, vibrant hair. The nutrients that have a hand in promoting healthy hair include Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins B, D, and C, iron, biotin, and proteins. These nutrients are prevalent in foods like oily fish, green leaves, eggs, beans, lentils, and supplements.
The truth is that everyone's hair grows, even if you don't think it does. The tricky part is retaining that length so that your strands don't succumb to breakage. This means you need to master your hair. Is it oily, dry, or a combination of both? You have to know what your texture is and how to take care of it whether it's fine, loosely curled, or coarse. Fine, straight hair typically needs to be washed more frequently than textured hair and textured hair tends to need more moisturizing than straighter hair. Your hair products have to cater to your hair. Stay away from shampoos and conditioners that contain damaging ingredients like sulfates, alcohols, and parabens which dry out and damage your strands.
Style your growing buzz cut according to your texture
Styling a growing buzz cut might be a harrowing prospect, but there is a lot you can do as you transition from a low shave to having spiky tufts or curly poufs. You have a variety of styles and options to choose from depending on the length and texture of your hair.
First, don't be afraid of hair dye. Dyed buzz cuts actually look great and add some character to your already dramatic 'do. You can play it safe with a tint a few shades lighter or darker than your original color, or go all out with a deep red or bleached blonde.
If you have textured hair, as your hair starts to grow out, you can add some curl-defining products to it to make your curls pop. If you have coarse hair, then once your hair grows out to at least an inch, you can opt for some knotless braids as a great protective style to retain your length. If you're on the prowl for short hairstyles for fine, straight hair, a pixie cut would look fabulous on your new growth. You can start out small and add your own spin to the style as your hair gets longer.
Hair growth isn't magic, and it will take time for you to reach your previous lengths. However, with the right care, you can hang up your fears and uncertainties about growing out your cut, and relish your time together with ease.