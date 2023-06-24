Does Your Over-Processed Hair Feel Like Straw? Here's How To Fix It

There comes a time when everyone has to accept one of the most inconvenient facts of life: The more you style your hair so it's pristine and trendy, the worse it will look and feel over time. It's a tragic reality. The people who care the most about how their hair looks are probably the most likely to destroy their hair by putting it through various harsh processes. But when your hair is put through the wringer of bleaching, chemical treatments, heat, and more, it reaches a point where it becomes over-processed.

Over-processed hair becomes extremely dry and, as a result, broken, with a straw-like texture. Individuals with curly or textured hair might see their hair pattern become inconsistent, with some sections of hair losing their natural spiral or wave entirely. One of the biggest mistakes people make with over-processed hair is that they will continue to style it with heat, desperate to make it look better. However, this will dig you into your hole even deeper. If you really want to fix your head of hay, avoid the heat and follow these tips instead.