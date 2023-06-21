Qualities To Look For When Buying An Eyeshadow Stick

Mastering the art of eyeshadow takes time and patience. If you don't have enough of either, you may want to consider adding a magic wand to your makeup bag: the eyeshadow stick. Using the same concept as lipstick, the eyeshadow is tucked inside a pencil- or crayon-shaped applicator and twists up to reveal the color. With its rounded or pointed tip and creamy texture, you simply glide the product directly onto your eyelid, exactly where you want it. As makeup artist Mary Irwin told Ipsy, "They're so easy to use. Super easy. Cheat-on-the-test easy."

They're also available in waterproof formulas, and you can choose from various finishes, including glitter, metallic, shimmer, and matte. As a bonus, eyeshadow sticks are great for on-the-go touch-ups, aka no more broken eyeshadow palettes at the bottom of your purse. As if you need even more reasons to add a few sticks to your beauty arsenal, there's the versatility factor, too. As makeup artist Amrita Mehta gushed to Allure: "I love to use them for all-over color or to add a bit of sparkle to any eye look — I also use them as an eye shadow base and they work really well as a smudged liner, too."

If you've never tried an eyeshadow stick before, there are some factors you'll want to take into consideration before buying your first. You'll want to pay attention to the color, consistency, and the quality of the application. Once you've tried one, you'll want to keep adding to your collection.