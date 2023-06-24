Everything You Need To Know About HGTV Fix My Frankenhouse Stars Denese And Mike Butler

"Fix My Frankenhouse" is a relatively new, but definitely bingeworthy HGTV show. Focusing on properties that look like they've been stitched together, the series features homes with mix-matched aesthetics, inefficient floor plans, and frightening additions. As host Mike Butler explains to HGTV, "They're hodgepodge houses that don't flow . . . The layout and features just don't make sense or lend themselves to modern-day living."

Having premiered in April 2023, the show marks hosts Denese and Mike Butler's first foray into reality television. While Mike leads the construction aspect of the renovations, Denese focuses on interior design. Together, and with the help of some of their family members, the duo works to restore the monstrous frankenhouses of Boston, Massachusetts.

As new stars on the network, "Fix My Frankenhouse" fans may wonder about the couple's history and how they got their start in the renovation business. Luckily, we have everything you need to know about the Butlers.