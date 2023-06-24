Drake Wasn't Happy About How His Relationship With Rihanna Ended

Drake and Rihanna are two of the most successful artists in hip-hop. For years and years, the two were on and off as one of the industry's power couples. Every time the public got a glimpse of their romance or their break ups, the internet wouldn't be able to stop talking about what was going on with them. When they had their first split in 2010, Drake held nothing back when talking about how hurt he was.

While being interviewed by The New York Times, Drake shared a resentful remark about the Barbados born pop-star. He claimed that Rihanna had him write a song for an album that was coming out at the time and then never used his work. "I was a pawn," he told the reporter. Drake explained his feelings further, saying, "You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I've done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear." Clearly, feelings were hurt. But this bitter end didn't last long.