How To Tell If You're Experiencing Filler Migration (And Where It's Most Common)

Filler migration in the lip region has the most identifiable look of all. "Duck lips" is how many experts describe them. They protrude outward with a hardened look that makes the mouth appear stiff. Filler can migrate away from the lips and cause the heaviness and puffiness above the mouth known as a "filler mustache." Dr. Dr. Noëlle Sherber, dermatologist and co-founder of SHERBER+RAD, explained to Women's Health that migration happens when an area is continuously injected, despite being overfilled.

"With filler treatment, if an area is overfilled, then there is tension in the tissue, and the soft gel will make its way out of the area with more pressure into an area of less pressure," Dr. Sherber stated.

So how do you prevent such undesirable results? Well, the first step is finding a qualified injector. While different states may have different standards for who is allowed to perform injections, finding a board-certified plastic surgeon or dermatologist to administer fillers may be the safest way to go, as they are medically trained. Another way to limit the chances of filler migration is by avoiding rubbing and squeezing your face for at least 24 hours after receiving the fillers. If filler migration does take place, you can always get your filler dissolved or allow it to dissolve naturally. Though there is always the risk, these tips can help you have the best experience possible.