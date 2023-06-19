Here's What To Do If Your Scalp Itches After A Color Treatment

Dyeing your hair is an investment when it comes to time, money, and comfort. Color-treated hair always requires more upkeep than hair in its natural state and dyeing your hair can cause damage, be uncomfortable, and result in burning or itching.

Many of us have experienced an itchy burn or gradually noticed an intense need to scratch our heads after the dye goes in. Though there are several ingredients that can cause irritation the most common ingredient is para-phenylenediamine (PPD), according to MedicalNewsToday. Some people are allergic to hair dye ingredients but even those who aren't can experience irritation.

Symptoms can appear up to 48 hours or longer after the dye is rinsed out, and the itch can linger and may cause cracked skin and red patches on your scalp and along the hairline. However, there are a few key things to do after a color treatment to soothe an itchy, irritated scalp. These include thoroughly washing your hair after dyeing, using natural remedies, and performing a patch test.