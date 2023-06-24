General Hospital Failed Romance: Nina And Franco

However, after she stole Ava's baby, she went to the docks where Franco happened upon her. He decided to help her by bringing them to a place he owned in Canada, and the two agreed they would raise the child together. However, the authorities caught up to them and Franco was arrested while Nina was remanded to the Shadybrook mental institution. Franco's mother, the diabolical Heather Webber (then Robin Mattson), was also there and Franco was concerned that she would hurt Nina. When fellow inmates Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Julian Jerome (William deVry), and Ava plotted an escape, Franco tagged along. His timing was perfect as he stopped Heather from overdosing Nina with LSD when he got to Shadybrook.

Franco realized the only way to keep Nina safe was to stay in the mental facility, so he injected the LSD into himself. He asked her to be his support system as things were going to get dark for him. She agreed, as long as he would return the favor when he recovered, and the two kissed for the first time. As Franco was being wheeled away while tripping out, Nina told the doctors that Heather had jabbed him with the LSD needle. When Nina was cleared to leave Shadybrook, she realized Franco was still there and pretended to have another breakdown so she could stay with him. Franco soon explained that he was also pretending to have had a breakdown.