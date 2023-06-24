The Special Gift Meghan Markle Gave Herself That She Plans To Pass Down To Lilibet

Meghan Markle's life was never the same after she married Prince Harry, but before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan played Rachel Zane on the hit legal drama "Suits." The world found out that she was dating Harry in October 2016, and after the couple got engaged, it was announced that Meghan would be leaving "Suits" after seven seasons. The show's creator and writer Aaron Korsh had a feeling the couple was going to be in it for the long haul.

During an appearance on BBC 4 Radio's "The Today Programme," Korsh shared how he and the other writers planned the season around the idea that the duchess would be leaving. Funnily enough, Meghan's last episode on the show was the Season 7 finale when her character married Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams, and it aired less than a month before her real-life wedding to the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan's time on "Suits" was her biggest acting role, and it clearly holds a special place in her heart. After the show's first two seasons, she bought herself a "Suits" souvenir — a luxury watch that she plans to pass down to her daughter, Lilibet Diana, one day.