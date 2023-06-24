Sam Asghari Has One Issue With Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline

Few celebrities have had it quite as hard as Britney Spears. She reportedly grew up in an explosive household where her parents regularly fought because her father struggled with alcoholism. Their marriage was so unstable that her mother, Lynn Spears, filed for divorce in 1979, shortly after the birth of their first child, and even filed for a temporary restraining order against her husband. Although they didn't actually divorce until 2002, Britney was happy when the marriage ended and wished it'd happened sooner.

She was thrust into fame at the age of 11 with "The Micky Mouse Club House," and like many child stars, it was an endurance test at times. Britney was overworked, under pressure, and ridden with mental health issues. She dealt with plummeting self-esteem because of her father's body shaming. Britney was constantly in the public eye because paparazzi chased her to capture her at her lowest. And to make matters worse, she also had a highly publicized dating life.

In 2004, she met Kevin Federline at a club, and it was love at first sight. The two tied the knot in a secret wedding three months after meeting, and they had two children before divorcing three years later. Apparently, Federline's excessive partying was the real reason for their divorce. In the end, it all worked out for Britney. In 2016, she met Sam Asghari, and the happy couple got married in 2022. Naturally, when Federline had some things to say about Britney, Asghari rushed to her defense.