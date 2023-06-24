Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

How can you not find yourself envying Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' glamorous life? The Hollywood "It" couple has lasted over 10 years, surpassing other favorite celeb pairings like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Lively and Reynolds' romance began back in 2010 on the set of "The Green Lantern." However, both actors were involved with other people at the time — Lively with Penn Badgley and Reynolds with his then-wife, Scarlett Johansson.

By 2011, both of them were finally single, and the following year, the couple got secretly married, paving the way for a swoon-worthy love saga that now includes four kids. If we rewind a little bit, though, there are clues that the famous couple's age gap is slightly larger than we thought. Reynolds was fresh off "Buried" and "The Proposal," the latter of which he played a late twenty-to-thirty-something NYC executive assistant opposite Sandra Bullock as his love interest.

Meanwhile, Lively was wrapping up "Gossip Girl," where she starred as Serena van der Woodsen, a high-schooler who was a young college student by the end of the series. Of course, age is just a number in Hollywood, where actors frequently play older or younger characters. But in the case of Lively and Reynolds, the gap between the characters they played holds true to real life too.