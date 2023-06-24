A Look At Selena Gomez And Nicola Peltz Beckham's Close Friendship

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham are one of Hollywood's favorite best friend duos at the moment. However, their close friendship may come as a surprise, as many still remember the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" actor going on dates with Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, in 2016. While Peltz and Bieber were never officially in a relationship, according to Us Weekly, they were definitely into each other and it wasn't just a one time thing.

While it does seem odd that Gomez would spend time with a girl that dated her ex-boyfriend, it's all water under the bridge now as Peltz is now married to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham; the son of David Beckham, famed English soccer player, and Victoria Beckham, former Spice Girl turned fashion designer.

Not only are they spending a lot of time with each other, but Gomez and Peltz are also even celebrating holidays together. From Thanksgiving to New Year's, the famous BFFs are obviously loving each other's company, which is eminent from their social media posts. Other than supporting each other publicly, the duo has even gotten matching tattoos, so it seems like this celebrity friendship is here to stay.