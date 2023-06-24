A Look At Selena Gomez And Nicola Peltz Beckham's Close Friendship
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham are one of Hollywood's favorite best friend duos at the moment. However, their close friendship may come as a surprise, as many still remember the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" actor going on dates with Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, in 2016. While Peltz and Bieber were never officially in a relationship, according to Us Weekly, they were definitely into each other and it wasn't just a one time thing.
While it does seem odd that Gomez would spend time with a girl that dated her ex-boyfriend, it's all water under the bridge now as Peltz is now married to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham; the son of David Beckham, famed English soccer player, and Victoria Beckham, former Spice Girl turned fashion designer.
Not only are they spending a lot of time with each other, but Gomez and Peltz are also even celebrating holidays together. From Thanksgiving to New Year's, the famous BFFs are obviously loving each other's company, which is eminent from their social media posts. Other than supporting each other publicly, the duo has even gotten matching tattoos, so it seems like this celebrity friendship is here to stay.
The famous friendship began instantly
As soon as Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham met, the two hit it off. "We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she's my soul sister. I love her so much," Peltz told Cosmopolitan, adding that the "Only Murders in the Building" star is "the kindest person ever." In the interview, Peltz notes that the pair first met a few years ago but got close at the Academy Gala in September 2022. While it is unclear exactly how long they've known each other, their friendship came to light in early November of 2022, when they started posting their hangouts on social media.
The famous duo celebrated the release of Gomez's documentary, "My Mind and Me," with a viewing party, wearing matching pink pajamas. Peltz shared a series of photographs in an Instagram post, in which her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, also made an appearance.
According to People, the BFFs spent Thanksgiving together, alongside some other friends. Peltz posted a glimpse of the holiday hangout in her first TikTok video, which featured Gomez, among others.
They have matching tattoos
Their holiday celebrations didn't stop with Thanksgiving, as Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham also celebrated New Year's Eve together in Los Cabos, a beach resort in Mexico. The "Rare Beauty" owner shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing matching dresses, calling Peltz her "angel," but their sparkling outfits weren't the only reason they were twinning that night. The duo apparently also got matching tattoos of the word "angel" written in cursive on their forearms, Allure reported.
Gomez is a big mental health advocate, and her friends support her every step of the way, no matter what. Peltz wasn't shy about publicly standing up for the singer when yet another alleged feud with Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber's wife, found its way to social media. According to the Daily Mail, Peltz liked a comment that said, "Tell Selena everybody supports her," which was left by a fan under her own TikTok video. As Peltz obviously chose her side in the never-ending Bieber vs. Gomez discussion, it seems like the fact she dated the man the entire story revolves around, Justin, has become irrelevant to all parties involved.
Female friendships are always a special bond that can't easily be shaken, so it's nice to see Gomez and Peltz publicly supporting each other. As they love to showcase their bond on different social media platforms, we have no doubt there are more matching looks to come.