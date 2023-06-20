Inside Sasha And Malia Obama's Lavish Lifestyle

The world fell in love with Barack Obama's young daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, when he announced his run for presidency in 2007. His family was already used to the political game at this point, as Obama had been acting as senator for Illinois for many years prior. But come 2008, he became America's 44th president and the first black president. Unsurprisingly, the Obama family's lives changed forever.

Sasha, Malia, Michelle, and Barack Obama went from a humble middle-class family living in Chicago to the most famous people in the country when they moved into the White House. Malia was 10 years old, while Sasha was just 7 (and became the youngest child to live in the enormous Washington, DC dwelling in nearly 50 years, since John F. Kennedy Jr). Barack Obama served two terms, between 2008 and 2016, so his daughters spent an enormous chunk of their lives as America's most popular children and grew up in the spotlight. Of course, the time came to leave the White House after eight years of nonstop cameras, political events, and posing as the president's perfect children.

Malia was grown and Sasha had just two years of high school left when the Obamas left the White House for the Kalorama neighborhood of DC. In the years since, the Obama sisters have gone in search of normality but have still maintained a particularly upscale lifestyle. Here's a look inside the lavish lives of Malia and Sasha today.