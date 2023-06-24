Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Don't Buy Christmas Gifts For Their Kids - Here's Why

Come winter, you're usually asking yourselves questions like, "How early is too early to start Christmas decorating?" and if you have kids in the house, "What unique gifts can I buy them this year?"

But for Hollywood couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Christmas gifts aren't given in their house. The duo, who've been candid about their unorthodox parenting style on a number of occasions, apparently don't believe in spoiling their two children – daughter Wyatt Isabelle and son Dimitri Portwood — with Christmas gifts. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting her 2017 movie, "A Bad Moms Christmas," Kunis shared, "So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] one, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was two and it was too much. We didn't give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don't even know what they're expecting; they're just expecting stuff."

Kunis explained that they'd much rather spend that money on charity and have said so to the grandparents. She added, "We've told our parents, 'We're begging you — if you have to give her [Wyatt] something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.' That's our new tradition."