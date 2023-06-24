Dolly Parton Once Saved A 9-Year-Old's Life On-Set

Dolly Parton is America's favorite motherly or even grandmotherly figure. She's kind, and wise, and would probably offer you a glass of lemonade and a sugar cookie if you ever visited her at home. Having said that, Parton's figure is decidedly less than grandmotherly (we can only hope to look half as good as she does in our seventies!), and she and her husband, Carl Dean, never had children of their own.

There's nary a person who isn't captivated by the blonde-haired Tennessean who has belted out some iconic tunes. When she isn't singing, Parton can be found on set, most recently acting in a handful of holiday movies. Her compassion really shines through in these feel-good films. But as many would tell you, it isn't an act; She's "genuinely a nice person," says PinkNews.

The BBC described her as "the world's best-loved celebrity," while The Washington Post proclaimed Parton to be simply an "authentic individual." And if her borderline untouchable reputation wasn't glowing enough already — Parton helped to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, in case you forgot — the country superstar can add another qualification to her list: lifesaver.