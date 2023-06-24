The Complete Evolution Of Michelle Pfeiffer

Ever since the '80s, Michelle Pfeiffer has been a household name. After shooting to fame in the "Grease" sequel, she quickly landed roles in "Scarface," "The Witches of Eastwick," "Dangerous Liaisons," and "The Age of Innocence." By 1992, she had already picked up three Oscar nominations, becoming one of the most sought-after leading actresses of her generation.

After a brief hiatus from Hollywood in the 2010s, Pfeiffer returned to the big screen in 2017 with roles in "Deceit," "Mother!," and "Murder on the Orient Express." She also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in the "Ant-Man" films and, in 2022, played Betty Ford in Showtime's "The First Lady."

It's safe to say that Pfeiffer's career has simply gone from strength to strength over the past four decades. If you are curious about her personal and professional journey so far, read on to learn more about the evolution of Michelle Pfeiffer.