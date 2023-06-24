Bill Murray Didn't Hold Back His Feelings About Co-Star Selena Gomez

While Bill Murray was starring in "Groundhog Day," Selena Gomez was still a newborn in diapers — a generation gap that undoubtedly was brought up a time or two while the actors were working together on the 2019 zombie flick "The Dead Don't Die." After all, differences of opinion and mindset are likely to occur with an age difference of a handful of decades.

Still, neither actor is a stranger to working with fellow stars many years their senior (or junior). Gomez worked closely with Steve Martin and Martin Short on the comedy-drama series "Only Murders in the Building," and Bill Murray's star power in countless hit films over the years has had him rubbing elbows with celebs who might not even know about Murray's Second City and "Saturday Night Live" roots (because, well, they weren't alive yet).

A seasoned actor like Murray is bound to have opinions of the younger generation of performers following in his footsteps. As he shared in a red carpet interview with People, Gomez is no exception.