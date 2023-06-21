JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers' Advice For Other Couples Who Want To Work Together - Exclusive

Some couples say that they could never work alongside their spouse, but that's not the case for reality stars JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Since falling for each other on Season 12 of "The Bachelorette," they've hosted multiple reality series side by side.

"We have done three shows together," Fletcher said during an exclusive interview with The List, "and what we've realized is that it's something that we love doing together."

Their newest endeavor is working alongside each other as hosts on USA Network's reality dating series "The Big D." In it, newly divorced singles spend 10 weeks dating other divorcees — right alongside their ex-spouses who are out doing the exact same thing. While hosting the reality series, Fletcher and Rodgers had to spend many nights together learning their lines.

"It'd be two in the morning — we would start breaking out laughing, like cry-laughing, because we're so delirious," Fletcher said. "Those are some of the greatest memories that we have with each other, dying laughing in delirium, saying these lines."

Since stepping foot on the set of their first reality show, their relationship has become the perfect balance of both personal and professional. For other couples out there who aspire to one day work alongside their spouse, "The Big D" hosts have some solid advice.

"You want to learn a lot about a relationship and see if you can tackle anything?" Rodgers said. "Do something hard."