The One Boot Style That Will Never Go Out Of Fashion

When it comes to fashionable footwear, boots will always be a part of the conversation. Whether it's cowboy, ankle, heeled, flat, galoshes, combat, or even thong boots, fashionistas will be wearing them, and they will be on runways and red carpets. While some are trendy just for a moment, there is a style that is a forever staple: tall boots. Yep, knee-high boots are replacing the ankle bootie as the classic silhouette of the moment.

"The midcalf and knee-high boot is going to be bigger than ever, with designers focusing on this height and less on the ankle boot," fashion buyer Tiffany Hsu shared with Footwear News. "The key trend from this was the boots worn under midi skirts, especially in bright ways."

Tall boots spice up any ensemble. Their size lets them pack in color, pattern, and texture that sandals and sneakers just can't. Knee-high and thigh-high boots are a closet must-have, and they are easier to style than you think.