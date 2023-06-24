The One Boot Style That Will Never Go Out Of Fashion
When it comes to fashionable footwear, boots will always be a part of the conversation. Whether it's cowboy, ankle, heeled, flat, galoshes, combat, or even thong boots, fashionistas will be wearing them, and they will be on runways and red carpets. While some are trendy just for a moment, there is a style that is a forever staple: tall boots. Yep, knee-high boots are replacing the ankle bootie as the classic silhouette of the moment.
"The midcalf and knee-high boot is going to be bigger than ever, with designers focusing on this height and less on the ankle boot," fashion buyer Tiffany Hsu shared with Footwear News. "The key trend from this was the boots worn under midi skirts, especially in bright ways."
Tall boots spice up any ensemble. Their size lets them pack in color, pattern, and texture that sandals and sneakers just can't. Knee-high and thigh-high boots are a closet must-have, and they are easier to style than you think.
Knee-high boots are forever in style
Knee-high boots are a popular style of tall footwear and one of the easiest to pull off. The look was a trend in Fendi's FW23 collection, Jil Sander's Fall/Winter 2023 runway, and several other high fashion brands. While these beauties are a cold weather staple, you can style boots for warm weather looks too. An airy sundress, denim shorts, or slouchy shortalls (aka shorts overalls) are the perfect combination to stay cool while looking fabulous in your boots.
"For a more elevated look," stylist Gianna Nucci told "Today," "wear them with skinny jeans, so they tuck better, and a structured jacket like a blazer layered over a thin knit." Leggings also play well since they are a comfortable, light material.
The key to styling tall boots is to let your shoes be the highlight of your outfit. The hem of your bottoms or dress should fall above or in line with the boot's shaft. This way, nothing covers your shoes and your footwear stands out as the statement piece. Contrasting clothing colors will let your boots pop, even in neutral colors like black, gray, or white. But if you're going for more of a statement, thigh-high boots will be your best friend.
Thigh-high boots are the ultimate footwear
Thigh-high or over-the-knee boots are a showstopper. They are undeniably sexy. Sky-high boots might not comply with workplace dress codes, but that's why we don't work 24/7. Our favorite celebrities are embracing this footwear and inspiring us. Kim Kardashian rocked Barbiecore-pink thigh-highs and Beyoncé dominated on tour wearing over-the-knee metallic Balmain boots.
Since these boots are so tall, they basically do the job of footwear and pants. Mini skirts, dresses, and shorts are the perfect pairing for tall boots. You can still pull off longer bottoms, but pieces with high slits will suit the over-the-top boots best.
Or you can forget about skirts and pants altogether and focus on lengthy tops. Capes, baggy shirts, oversized sweaters, or long blazers with thigh-high boots are a match made in heaven's wardrobe department. You can't go wrong with this dramatic footwear, regardless of whether you go for western-styled, pointy-toe, kitten heels, or chunky tall combat boots.