The Most Extravagant Bachelor Nation Weddings
If there's one thing we can count on from Bachelor Nation — other than dramatic fights and hilarious group dates — it's an extravagant wedding. While not all contestants are lucky enough to find love on the show, many of them have gone on to find their soulmates in the real world. The weddings that followed have certainly lived up to the over-the-top glamor Bachelor Nation fans are used to seeing on the show.
While the weddings have ranged from dreamy destination celebrations to intimate backyard ceremonies, they are all opulent. From fireworks to boat rides and surprise celebrity performances, our favorite "Bachelor" contestants have pulled out all the stops when it comes to making their big days as spectacular as possible. Marriage is, after all, why they all went on the show in the first place, so it comes as no surprise that they went all out for the occasion.
Curious to find out more about the most extravagant Bachelor Nation weddings and all the glorious details? We're talking multiple outfit changes, mouthwatering menus, and even animals delivering drinks (yes, seriously).
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers
We first fell in love with Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher on Ben Higgins' season of "The Bachelor." She went on to become the next Bachelorette, where she gave her first-impression rose and final rose to sports commentator Jordan Rodgers. After a six-year engagement and two pandemic-related postponements, the pair finally tied the knot in a rustic ceremony at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California on May 14, 2022. And boy, was it worth the wait.
The couple swapped vows in the middle of a vineyard in front of 170 of their close friends and family, which included "Bachelor" alumni Becca Tilley and Raven Gates. The reception was held on the same grounds, where guests enjoyed breathtaking views of lush vineyards and rolling hills. The natural aesthetic was enhanced by blush pink flowers, which lined the aisle, decorated the tables, and adorned their extravagant five-tier wedding cake. However, nothing says extravagant quite like an outfit change! For the ceremony, JoJo wore an off-the-shoulder Ines di Santo gown with a dramatic, voluminous skirt before changing into a sparkly J Andreatta gown with a sultry slit for the reception. As for Jordan, he wore a classic back tuxedo during the ceremony and a custom ivory jacket for the reception.
After their first dance to a cover of Shania Twain's "You're Still the One", the newlyweds partied with the rest of their guests under twinkling fairy lights until the early hours of the morning. "One of our favorite moments was dancing our way into the reception to finally celebrate what we have waited so long for," they told The Knot.
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon
When Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon first met on Season 3 of "Bachelor in Paradise," it was all tears (mainly Ashley's). But after three years of friendship turned into something more, the two finally wed in Newport, Rhode Island on August 11, 2019, and the only waterworks in sight were tears of joy.
Surrounded by 180 guests, the pair exchanged vows at Kay Chapel under an arch crafted with pink and white roses that cascaded into the aisles. This time, it was Jared crying as he spotted Ashley for the first time in her princess-style lace Ines Di Santo wedding gown, which took nearly 100 hours to hand sew. Jared's dog, Clark, served as the ring-bearer, looking adorable in his tuxedo bandana. Ashley had a whopping 11 bridesmaids, who all donned emerald green dresses. For a unique and personal touch, a few friends, including "Bachelor" alumn and groomsman Nick Viall, read excerpts from the couple's favorite rom-coms, "When Harry Met Sally" and "Jerry Maguire."
The reception was held at the opulent Rosecliff Mansion, where guests sipped on signature cocktails, including one hilariously named "Ashley's Tears." The ballroom looked like a palace, complete with gilded chandeliers, golden chairs, extravagant floral arrangements, and candlelit tabletops, surrounded by walls adorned with intricate molding and Corinthian columns. As we expected from the always-extra Ashley, she changed into a second dress, this time a satin number by Alyne by Rita Vinieris. The opulence and grandeur perfectly epitomized Ashley and Jared's long-awaited fairytale ending.
Emily Ferguson and William Karlsson
We all know Emily Ferguson as one-half of the fan-favorite twin duo that starred in "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor in Paradise", but it was all eyes on her when she married Vegas Golden Knights hockey player William Karlsson in an extravagant rooftop ceremony at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 23, 2022.
The pair tied the knot against a backdrop of Vegas skyscrapers and blue floral arrangements before heading inside for the reception. "We wanted our wedding to be more of a party," Emily explained to Us Weekly, and judging from the pictures, she got her wish. In true Vegas fashion, the wedding featured a massive light-up sign spelling out "The Karlssons" while their first dance was lit up by pyrotechnics and an opulent chandelier. Guests were treated to late-night snacks like grilled cheeses, cotton candy, and Mulberry Pizza, while silver confetti rained down on the newlyweds. Does anyone else have FOMO?
Emily stunned in a Cinderella-inspired custom gown from Pallas Couture, which featured a beaded bodice and square neckline. Karlsson wore a classic black tuxedo, while the couple's adorable Golden Retriever, Obi, looked dashing in a tuxedo of his own. For the reception, Emily changed into a sparkly party dress, mesh gloves, and platform Converse inscribed with "Mrs Karlsson."
Ben Higgins and Jess Clarke
Former Bachelor Ben Higgins may have gone on TV to find love, but it turns out all he needed was Instagram. After sliding into Jessica Clarke's DMs in 2018, the two got hitched at The Estate in Cherokee Dock near Nashville, Tennessee on November 13, 2021. The emotional ceremony featured hand-written vows, a scripture reading, and the couple's favorite Winnie the Pooh quotes. Lanterns lit up the floor, while lush greenery and white flowers adorned the walls. Ben held back tears when he saw the bride, who looked stunning in an elegant Anne Barge wedding gown that featured voluminous sheer sleeves with lace detailing.
The lakeside reception doubled as a "Bachelor" reunion, attended by alumni Nick Viall, Wells Adams, Becca Kufrin, Thomas Jacobs, Jared Haibon, and Ashley Iaconnetti. With the sky lit up by strings of fairy lights and music by the Taylor Pace Orchestra, the atmosphere couldn't get any more romantic. But the reception was anything but traditional. The couple swapped a sit-down dinner for food stations, which included pizza, pasta, and sliders, because they wanted to cultivate a fun party atmosphere. Other unique and quirky elements included a cookie bar with cold milk shots — and a donkey delivering beers to guests.
The couple's four-tiered wedding cake was decorated with gold drip, pinecones, and roses, plus an adorable replica of the couple as a wedding topper. The newlyweds were sent off by sparklers and a pontoon boat displaying the sign "Just Married."
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham
Lauren Burnham may not have received race-car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s final rose when she appeared on his season of "The Bachelor," but she did eventually get the ring. The couple tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii on January 12, 2019. The nuptials took place in what looked like an enchanted forest, surrounded by leafy green trees, and officiated by former host of "The Bachelor," Chris Harrison. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici were also in attendance (is there a Bachelor Nation wedding they haven't been invited to?).
Arie wore a three-piece Kenneth Cole tuxedo and wiped away tears when his expecting bride walked down an aisle of white petals. She wore a plunging Hayley Paige gown with intricate embellishments, and strings of gems decorated her blonde curls. The couple exchanged custom rings by Neil Lane — Arie's with a gold and platinum band and Lauren's adorned with over 200 French-cut diamonds.
Guests sipped on Lokelani Sparkling Rosé and feasted on kalua pork wontons and mochiko chicken under a blanket of hanging greens and strings of fairy lights. The bride and groom's four-tier wedding cake was decorated with gold leaves and buttercream flowers, which the bride and groom fed to each other. The couple performed a choreographed routine to Calum Scott's "You Are the Reason" for their first dance. After dancing the night away, the newlyweds capped their extravagant wedding by leaving in a red Lexus LC500.
Andi Dorfman and Blaine Hart
Can you get any more extravagant than a three-day wedding celebration on the Italian coast? Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman finally got her happy ending when she wed Blaine Hart in Sorrento, Italy on May 31, 2023. The country has a special meaning for the couple. While they first met at a college party, their romance only started 15 years later in Italy when they happened to be there at the same time. "I've waited a long time for this day, and he's my person," Andy told People.
Surrounded by 75 of their closest friends and family members, the couple exchanged vows under a white floral arch at the enchanting Conca del Sogno Beach Club. After the dreamy ceremony, guests enjoyed panoramic views of the Amalfi Coast on a sunset cruise to the Excelsior Vittoria Hotel. The decor was simple but elegant. Trees lit up by twinkling fairy lights hung over long tables decorated with white linen and lush florals. Guests dined on lobster, seabass, and pasta — and, in true-Italian style, a gelato truck served dessert.
Andy donned a total of four dresses for the celebrations. She started off with a KYHA dress for the welcome dinner, a silk Karen Sabag wedding gown for the ceremony, a sparkly corseted number by Leah Da Gloria for the reception, and ended with a lace mini dress by Dana Harel. The groom had an outfit change of his own, swapping his black tuxedo jacket for a white one for the reception.
Lesley Murphy and Alex Kavanagh
Finally, after postponing her wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, "The Bachelor" contestant and travel blogger Lesley Murphy married her long-time beau and drone pilot Alex Kavanagh in a beautiful beachside ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui, Kapalua, on October 14, 2022. Surrounded by palm trees and crashing waves, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony of only 71 guests, including Bachelor alumni Sean and Catherine Lowe. Lesley and Alex's daughter, Nora, who was 20 months old at the time, was the flower girl. Both the bride and groom wore purple leis, while Lesley had a white hibiscus pinned in her hair.
The bride wore an off-the-shoulder Monique Lhuillier gown, featuring a corset top and lace detailing that matched her veil. According to Lesley, the vibrant hues of Hawaii served as the inspiration for the wedding decor. "I love color and there are so many beautiful pops of it here. I certainly didn't want an all-white wedding or muted colors," she told People.
The ceremony was followed by a cocktail hour. Afterward, guests enjoyed a dinner of slow-braised beef short rib and macadamia nut mahi mahi. Each table was decorated with tropical flower arrangements and a champagne-pink globe — a nod to the couple's love of travel, having visited 25 countries together. They enjoyed their first dance to "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne. "We really are so committed to one another, where we already feel married," Lesley told People. "But to have our day, and to finally be able to call each other husband and wife is just so special."
Carly Waddell and Evan Bass
Carly Waddell and Evan Bass met on "Bachelor in Paradise," after he faked an injury to get her attention and, to everyone's surprise, it worked. A year later, they returned to the beach where they fell in love for their televised wedding, which was officiated by Chris Harrison, at the Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
In front of friends, family, and millions of Bachelor Nation fans who tuned in from home, the pair exchanged vows against a gorgeous ocean backdrop. "I promise to learn CPR so that if you ever learn to fake your own death again, I can resuscitate you," Carly joked. Evan's three young sons "delivered heartfelt and hysterical speeches that had everyone laughing and crying simultaneously," according to Carly's Instagram post. The vibrant colors of Mexico inspired the decor — their rustic wedding arch was adorned with colorful flowers and strings of pom-poms, while vibrant Aztec-printed throws decorated the wooden benches and wedding aisle.
Carly wore a nude strapless gown overlayed with white embroidery, designed by Israeli designer Idan Cohen, and styled her hair in a relaxed side braid. Evan matched the laid-back vibe of a beach wedding by wearing a gray suit with no tie, unbuttoning the top few buttons of his white shirt. While the couple are unfortunately no longer married, their extravagent wedding will forever be remembered by Bachelor Nation.
Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert
A success story from "Bachelor in Paradise," Jade and Tanner got engaged three weeks after meeting on the show and later married in a lavish televised ceremony at the St. Regis Monarch Beach in California on January 24, 2016.
Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony under a large gazebo adorned with willow trees, white roses, and candle-lit chandeliers while lanterns lining the aisle basked the venue in a warm glow. The couple exchanged vows and platinum Neil Lane wedding bands, and fireworks lit up their first kiss as husband and wife.
Approximately 150 guests were in attendance, including "Bachelor" alumni Ben Higgins, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth, and bridesmaid Carly Waddel, who performed a song she wrote for the couple. Jade wore a custom Galia Lahav gown with a low, lace-detailed back, and her hair was swept into a sophisticated updo. Tanner kept it classic in a black tuxedo. Dinner and drinks were served inside the hotel's swanky ballroom, where friends and family danced and celebrated until the wee hours of the morning. The extravagant wedding was topped off with a surprise performance by Seal, who performed "Kiss by a Rose" for the couple's first dance. Guests were treated to a custom photo booth and a white almond raspberry and chocolate truffle wedding cake, and they were given Mexican chocolate and coffee as party favors to celebrate the country in which the couple met.
Tenley Molzahn and Taylor Leopold
Tenley Molzahn, who appeared on "The Bachelor", "Bachelor Pad" and "Bachelor in Paradise", wed longtime boyfriend Taylor Leopold at Chez Balliet in San Marcos, California on April 27, 2018.
The intimate backyard ceremony was held before just 77 guests and was officiated by a close friend of the couple. Baskets filled with flowers, fruit, and vines lined the aisle of sage green velvet and white wooden chairs. The bride wore a lace, mermaid-style Lillian West gown and was escorted down the aisle by both her mom and dad. Her gorgeous bouquet featured roses, fritillaria, butterfly ranunculus, and peonies.
Everything from the decor to the menu was inspired by Tenley's career as a holistic nutritionist and health coach. The backyard was lined with long, rustic wooden tables decorated with mid-century candlesticks, juice bottle centerpieces, mandarins, kumquats, and terracotta floral arrangements, while strings of fairy lights hung above. Guests were treated to ice cream from JoJo's Creamery bicycle cart, gluten-free beer, and signature cocktails, including one called The Final Rose. A juice bar dubbed The Juicy Details served up fresh, nutritious drinks, while guests were encouraged to take home bags from the seed station to plant at home. To add to the relaxed backyard feel, the couple had a wooden swing built just for the occasion. "It was the best night of our lives, beyond anything we could have ever dreamed of," Tenley told Martha Stewart.