Whatever Happened To Dakota Fanning?

By the time Dakota Fanning was cast in her break-through role as Lucy in "I Am Sam," the 7-year-old had already appeared in nearly a dozen TV shows. Fanning was a Hollywood prodigy and the youngest actress to ever be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award when she was recognized as a best supporting actress in "I Am Sam" at just 8 years old.

For a while, Fanning's face was seemingly everywhere, as her career snowballed into role after role, working with top-billed actors like Michelle Pfeiffer, Brittany Murphy, Robert De Niro, and Tom Cruise. She was just a teenager when she was cast as Jane, a terrifying member of the Volturi clan in "The Twilight Saga," and Fanning was only 18 by the final movie. Having undergone a seamless and stunning transformation from her days as a child actor into the adult phase of her career, many more roles followed for the actress. But as Fanning's filmography has grown, she's seemingly appeared in the spotlight less and less. She was even the victim of a celebrity death hoax in February 2023.

Now, more than two decades since her initial rise to stardom, her lack of publicity has made fans wonder: Whatever happened to Dakota Fanning? She hasn't gone anywhere; in fact, the young actress has been just as busy as ever. Here's what Fanning's been up to lately.