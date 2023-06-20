Meghan Markle Not Teaming Up With Dior As She Reportedly Eyes Another Luxury Brand Deal
Apparently, the rumors are not true: Meghan Markle does not have any plans to sign a major deal with French luxury fashion house Dior, according to Page Six. On June 17, 2023, The Daily Mail reported that Markle was possibly about to become the "Duchess of Dior" and the face of the company. A spokesperson for the Sussexes has now confirmed that is not the case. However, Markle is potentially interested in signing a deal with the French jewelry company Cartier.
The speculation about the Duchess of Sussex's next move comes after she and Prince Harry officially split with Spotify on June 16, 2023. The couple reportedly signed a $20 million deal with the streaming platform back in 2020 and produced just one season of their "Archetypes" podcast before Spotify terminated the partnership with their production company, Archewell Audio. Of course, a monumental new deal could serve as a distraction from that unfortunate news. Even though Dior won't be that deal in question, Markle collaborating with the couture house would have made sense.
Dior and the Royal family are connected
Rumors of an upcoming collaboration between Meghan Markle and Dior may have been officially shut down, but she and Prince Harry do have a very important relationship with the brand. According to The Telegraph, there's actually a long history of rebellious figures in the royal family aligning themselves with Dior. Princess Diana was gifted an unreleased bag called the Chouchou, and she ended up wearing it so much in the 1990s that the design was renamed the "Lady Dior" to celebrate her. The founder himself, Christian Dior, even wrote in his 1956 memoir that Princess Margaret was his muse.
Markle has sported Dior at particularly important events — she wore a white Dior Couture dress for her son's christening, and she wore a Stephen Jones for Dior hat at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Not to mention, the former actress notoriously enjoys makeup, bags, and shoes by Dior on a regular basis. Given the royal family and Markle's own history with the brand, the rumors about a deal aren't so shocking.