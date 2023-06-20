Meghan Markle Not Teaming Up With Dior As She Reportedly Eyes Another Luxury Brand Deal

Apparently, the rumors are not true: Meghan Markle does not have any plans to sign a major deal with French luxury fashion house Dior, according to Page Six. On June 17, 2023, The Daily Mail reported that Markle was possibly about to become the "Duchess of Dior" and the face of the company. A spokesperson for the Sussexes has now confirmed that is not the case. However, Markle is potentially interested in signing a deal with the French jewelry company Cartier.

The speculation about the Duchess of Sussex's next move comes after she and Prince Harry officially split with Spotify on June 16, 2023. The couple reportedly signed a $20 million deal with the streaming platform back in 2020 and produced just one season of their "Archetypes" podcast before Spotify terminated the partnership with their production company, Archewell Audio. Of course, a monumental new deal could serve as a distraction from that unfortunate news. Even though Dior won't be that deal in question, Markle collaborating with the couture house would have made sense.