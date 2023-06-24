The Classic Soap That Gave Marisa Tomei Her Show Business Start

Many actors start their careers on soap operas because it provides a steady income, a way to hone and practice their crafts, and it allows them to gain confidence and reach a broader audience. Eventually, a lot of actors leave soap operas to take a chance at stardom, or just to escape the daytime grind. This decision has been very profitable for some, which is why so many popular artists get their start in the daytime arena. Leonardo DiCaprio, Nathan Fillon, Michael B. Jordan, and John Stamos are just a few of the surprising celebrities who got their start on soap operas.

Star of "My Cousin Vinny" and one of the best Aunt Mays, Marisa Tomei, is another famous name that got her start on a soap opera. The three-time Academy Award nominee is one of the most well-known and respected names in Hollywood. She even appeared in over 90 films. These acting achievements may not have been possible without her humble soap opera beginnings.