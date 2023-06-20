Y&R's Christel Khalil Confirms Second Pregnancy In Cute Baby Bump Clips

In 2022, Christel Khalil celebrated an incredible milestone: 20 years as Lily on "The Young and the Restless." About one year later, Khalil has another milestone to celebrate — she is expecting her second child. It was announced in April 2022 that she was engaged to businessman Sam Restagno. The duo officially announced their relationship in 2016, and their relationship seems much less tumultuous than her character Lily's relationship with Billy Abbott on "Y&R." Before Khalil and Restagno got together, she was married to Stephen Hensley. She has one 13-year-old son from that first marriage.

In mid-June 2023, both Khalil and Restagno attended the 2023 Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. This festival is held each June to celebrate television, and the festivities include awards, show premieres, and panels with industry professionals. Some of Khalil's "Y&R" costars were also at the event, along with actors from "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Khalil's surprise pregnancy announcement came in the form of an Instagram video compiling memories of exploring Monaco with Restagno and her costars and attending the official Monte-Carlo Television Festival events with them.