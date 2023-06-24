The Movie Lip Look Gives You A Freshly Kissed Glow, Minus The Smudging

There's something wistful and enchanting about period pieces. Whether it's the lush, scenic nature in "Pride and Prejudice" or the gothic imagery in "Jane Eyre," each period is similarly captivating, despite their divergent plot lines and themes. Another thing that remains consistent within the beloved genre is the style of makeup.

While modern, more experimental media opts for glittery eyes and bold lips, period pieces have a simpler approach. Always fresh-faced and youthful, the heroine is never overly adorned. The base is soft and glowing, while the eyes and lips have a delicate, understated sheen, creating an ethereal makeup look.

In shows such as "Euphoria," makeup is used as a plot device. However, the beauty looks in period romance dramas stay the same until a pinnacle moment in the story. After the lead kisses the person courting her, the soft, neutral lip she's been rocking blooms into a blushed, slightly fuller look dubbed "movie lips." A subtle transformation, movie lips are effortlessly slightly-plump lips without the smudging of an actual kiss.