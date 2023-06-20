Kelly Osbourne Is Not Here For Prince Harry's 'Whining'

Kelly Osbourne is not impressed with Prince Harry, and she is letting everyone know exactly how she feels. Three years ago, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the U.K. in search of a more private, fulfilling life in the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision has been met with a great deal of criticism and has caused a rift within the royal family, especially between Harry and his father King Charles and older brother Prince William. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in March 2021, Harry described the "space" in the relationship between himself and William, explaining that the two hadn't been seeing eye-to-eye on quite a few things.

Following the candid sit-down with Oprah, Harry has continued speaking out about his past and about the life he has now chosen for himself. From his appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast to the release of his very first memoir, "Spare," Harry's had a lot to say. And there's at least one person who doesn't have any interest in hearing any more of it — and that's Osbourne. On the June 20 episode of the "I've Had It" podcast, Osbourne shared her take on the Duke of Sussex — and she did not hold back.