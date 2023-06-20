Days Of Our Lives Star Cody Longo's Heartbreaking Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear

The exact cause of death of Cody Longo, who died aged 34 on February 7, has finally been revealed. The actor died of "chronic ethanol abuse," according to an autopsy report secured by TMZ. The report further ruled his manner of death as natural, but stated that alcohol bottles were found at the residence in Austin, Texas where his body was found.

The "Days of Our Lives" star was found dead on February 8 during a welfare check by authorities who were responding to his wife Stephanie Longo's concerned call when she apparently couldn't reach him. Longo found his break as an actor in the 2009 teen drama "Make It or Break It," but he is well-known for playing Nicholas Alamain for eight episodes in the NBC and now-Peacock soap opera "Days of Our Lives" back in 2011. He's also known for playing the rock star Eddie Duran in the Nick at Nite show "Hollywood Heights."

The actor's wife shared in a statement to People on February 10, "Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you." The couple have three young children together – Lyla (7), Elijah (5), and Noah (1).