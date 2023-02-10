The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo

Cody Longo, famous for playing Nicholas Alamain in "Days of Our Lives," died on February 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas, according to TMZ. Longo was 34. According to the outlet, he was found dead in bed after his wife, Stephanie Longo, called police to do a welfare check. Prior to the call, she had been at work at a dance studio and became worried after being unable to contact her husband. Police had to kick in the door in order to get access to the home, and found the soap opera star dead.

While his exact cause of death is unknown at this time, TMZ notes that Longo struggled with alcoholism for years. He is mourned by his wife and their three children. "He was an amazing father and the best husband," Stephanie told the outlet. "Our whole world is shattered." Longo had a bright career ahead of him, and the news hit his family and community as a huge shock. More to come...