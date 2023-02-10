The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Actor Cody Longo
Cody Longo, famous for playing Nicholas Alamain in "Days of Our Lives," died on February 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas, according to TMZ. Longo was 34. According to the outlet, he was found dead in bed after his wife, Stephanie Longo, called police to do a welfare check. Prior to the call, she had been at work at a dance studio and became worried after being unable to contact her husband. Police had to kick in the door in order to get access to the home, and found the soap opera star dead.
While his exact cause of death is unknown at this time, TMZ notes that Longo struggled with alcoholism for years. He is mourned by his wife and their three children. "He was an amazing father and the best husband," Stephanie told the outlet. "Our whole world is shattered." Longo had a bright career ahead of him, and the news hit his family and community as a huge shock. More to come...
Cody Longo's career went beyond soap operas
While Cody Longo was most famously known for appearing in "Days of Our Lives," the actor had many other film and TV credits. He had a brief appearance in "CSI: NY" as Tyler Josephson, he played Charlie Peterson in the TV series "Secrets and Lies," and he played Tad in the 2017 movie "The Last Movie Star," per his IMDb credits.
Unfortunately, not all of Longo's press in the last several years was positive. In November 2020, he was arrested in Tennessee on a domestic assault charge, per TMZ. He got into an argument with his wife, Stephanie Longo, and claimed that she had cheated on him; things became physical between the two. Prior to this, Longo was arrested in 2013 in Los Angeles for driving under the influence, and agreed to participate in "alcohol education classes."
Longo joins the list of sad deaths of "Days of Our Lives" stars, but since he wasn't currently acting on the show, there's no need for a character death in the soap opera. He is one of many soap opera stars who has been mourned recently, including Ben Masters, Marnie Schulenburg, and Quinn Redeker. It's certainly a great loss for that community and fan base.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).