Prince Harry Became The 'Laughing Stock' Of His School When He Fell Ill With Mono In 2002

Those who dislike Prince Harry may have their share of nicknames for the protocol-breaking prince, but "coward" can't possibly be one of them. In another startling revelation from Prince Harry's phone hacking trial, the Duke of Sussex is transparently angry towards the British media for publishing a story that turned him into a "laughing stock," and he's not holding back against them in court.

The embarrassing story was published in 2002 by the Daily Mirror, according to the witness statement released by the royal. It's hard enough being a teenager, but being a teen dealing with excessive amounts of negative media attention would be stifling. When the headlines latched onto teenaged Harry's contraction of glandular fever, also nicknamed the "kissing disease" since it's spread through saliva, he says he was downright humiliated.

Thanks to Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) publishing the story, Harry says he found himself at the center of ridicule at his school for catching the uncomfortable infection. "The whole school seemed to know," Harry said in his statement. "No one would go near me and I was a bit of a laughing stock. I felt miserable."