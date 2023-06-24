The Time Pat Sajak Defended Wheel Of Fortune Contestants Against Online Bullying

Add "defender of the cyber-bullied" to the list of reasons why we all love Pat Sajak. The longtime host of the award-winning TV game show "The Wheel of Fortune" told online bullies to "cut [contestants] some slack" after witnessing an incredible amount of bashing happening to a group of contestants on his long-running show. To show his support for the bullied, he went on Twitter and gave a reprimanding to the online harassers. His message included a thoughtful response as to why contestants on the show can often have a lapse in judgment.

Like all game shows, "Wheel of Fortune" has had plenty of fail moments, but few fails have drawn so much backlash from viewers that Sajak had to take to social media to remind them to be kind. Unfortunately for the three contestants playing "Wheel of Fortune" in March 2022, they were the targets of the bullying. The phrase to guess was "another feather in your cap." With only a few blanks left to fill in, it was an opportune moment to try to solve the puzzle. And try they did, but everything from "map" to "lap" was used to guess that final word. For viewers, the two minutes were frustrating enough that they felt the need to vent online rather harshly.