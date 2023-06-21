Nancy Lee Grahn Speaks Out After Twitter Hacker Falsely Announced Her GH Departure

At 4 a.m. on Monday, June 20, a post from "General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn's Twitter account had fans concerned that she was leaving the show. Although the tweets have been removed, several soap opera sites reported on them with Soaps She Knows publishing a bogus Grahn post that stated, "No longer apart of @GeneralHospital. im sorry to all the fans this may upset, but i feel like its time to move onto bigger and better things – nancy." Fans eventually realized the tweets coming from Grahn's account weren't actually hers because of grammatical errors and a change in her political stance.

Yvette Nicole Brown, who recently guest starred on "GH," caught on to the phony posts, and in response tweeted, "Dear @GeneralHospital and fans of Nancy Lee Grahn, please report her page as hacked. No tweets originating from her page right now are actually from her. Please help her get control back. And yes I know with the current ownership this hacking may be by design." Things got worse for Grahn because in addition to having her Twitter account hacked, her phone number was disseminated publicly, and several threats were sent to her, according to Soap Spoiler.

The harrowing situation has since been rectified, as the real Grahn tweeted at 6 p.m. on Monday, "Hi friends, regrettably & quite obviously my account was recently hacked & I sincerely apologize for any harmful rhetoric that was shared without my consent."