What We Know About Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski's Relationship With Kevin Harrington

"Queer Eye" took Netflix by storm when it debuted in 2018. Since then, it's become one of the longest-running original shows on the platform, inspiring fans with a shocking transformation each episode and teaching us how to perfect the art of the French tuck, among many other things. The show's hosts, aka "The Fab Five," include culture expert Karamo Brown, personal style coach Tan France, home design powerhouse Bobby Berk, grooming guide Jonathan Van Ness, and professional foodie Antoni Porowski.

Over the years, the lovable quintet has traveled to Atlanta, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Austin, and New Orleans to conduct their week-long makeovers — most importantly, they've become real-life friends along the way. "I love 'Queer Eye' and I hope that we do the show for a very long time and it still brings me a lot of joy and it continues to evolve and change," Porowski gushed to the Gentleman's Journal, adding, "It is my dream job — it's constantly changing and I'm constantly learning about myself and I'm still very stimulated."

Not only has the hunky foodie found fulfillment in his professional life as a Netflix superstar, but he's also built a very happy personal life too. Here's what we know about his relationship with Kevin Harrington — apparently, he can make a great plate of eggs.