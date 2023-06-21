Attending An Event With A Festive Attire Dress Code? Here's What You Need To Know

It's wedding season, so you may have received a couple of intricately designed invitations detailing the venue, dates, and attire. After getting the invite, you mark the dates off on your calendar, maybe tell the bride and groom congratulations, and head to your closet to select an outfit. Or you may ask yourself how to dress for the wedding and procrastinate the last part and only glance at the clothing requirement. "Hosts are getting so creative with dress codes that guests are left scratching their heads," former director of ready-to-wear for Rent the Runway Derek Guillemette told Real Simple.

Deciphering dress codes and what they entail can feel like detective work when the term used to describe it is relatively vague. Let's dive into what "festive attire," or most descriptions with the word festive actually means. It's safe to say that most may think of something colorful after seeing festive. Maybe you go as far as conjuring images of holiday attire. Both of these are accurate, but the latter depends entirely on the time of year.