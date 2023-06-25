The Best Way To Shampoo And Condition Fine Hair

If you have fine hair, you know that it isn't always so, um, fine to manage. Thin, wispy locks are often more prone to stretching and breakage if not cared for properly. On top of that, you might notice flatness, greasy roots, and baby hairs that refuse to cooperate with even the most secure hair ties and strongest styling products.

However, how you treat your mane can make all the difference, starting with your shampoo and conditioning regimen. But before you follow just any TikTok dry shampoo hack or abide by whatever conditioner advice your friends give you (especially if they have fuller, thicker heads of hair), it's crucial to pause and make sure your cleansing routine is suited for fine-haired folks like yourself.

So how do you know if you're shampooing and conditioning your delicate mane the right way? Here's what the experts recommend to keep fine hair healthy and looking its best.