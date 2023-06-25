The Best Way To Shampoo And Condition Fine Hair
If you have fine hair, you know that it isn't always so, um, fine to manage. Thin, wispy locks are often more prone to stretching and breakage if not cared for properly. On top of that, you might notice flatness, greasy roots, and baby hairs that refuse to cooperate with even the most secure hair ties and strongest styling products.
However, how you treat your mane can make all the difference, starting with your shampoo and conditioning regimen. But before you follow just any TikTok dry shampoo hack or abide by whatever conditioner advice your friends give you (especially if they have fuller, thicker heads of hair), it's crucial to pause and make sure your cleansing routine is suited for fine-haired folks like yourself.
So how do you know if you're shampooing and conditioning your delicate mane the right way? Here's what the experts recommend to keep fine hair healthy and looking its best.
How often should you really wash fine hair?
You may have heard that it's best to skip washes as often as possible to avoid damaging your locks, yet this advice can leave fine hair oily and weighed down. On the other hand, cleansing too often could strip the hair of protective natural oils. Thankfully, there's a sweet spot for thin tresses: "People with fine hair should be shampooing three to four times a week, and using conditioner only one to two times a week," Glen Oropeza, a Kérastase consulting hairstylist, revealed to StyleCaster. "Conditioner can weigh down fine hair so if you must use it, only use it on the last two inches of the hair for detangling purposes." Hairstylist Jay Braff agrees, telling Into The Gloss that it's best to limit shampoo to the roots and conditioner to the tips. "Don't condition on the top — it'll flatten you out."
Keeping conditioner away from the scalp should help control greasiness, but if you struggle with extra-oily skin, some pros suggest shampooing every day. "Many people think it's bad to wash their hair every day as this will dry it out, but that's not true if you are using high-quality shampoos and conditioners and then gently drying the hair," Michael Van Clarke, a professional hairdresser, noted to Harper's Bazaar. "But more frequent use of hot styling tools will have an impact on condition, so try air-drying on alternate days, especially if you are staying at home."
What products to use on thin, delicate locks
The products you use matter, especially when it comes to caring for finicky fine hair. Whether you decide to shampoo and condition a few times a week or every day, make sure you're using formulas meant for your hair type. For dull and flat hair, a volumizing shampoo is a good place to start. "Using a volumizing shampoo can help plump up the roots and add nutrients back to depleted strands," Nunzio Saviano, a hairstylist in New York City, explained to Real Simple. These shampoos lift limp hair using lightweight, not-too-rich ingredients. "Work in a clarifying shampoo about once a week to get rid of additional buildup, leaving hair appearing fuller and denser," Saviano added.
As for conditioners, moisturizing types are ideal for keeping fine strands from drying out. "When shopping for a conditioner, look for ingredients such as amino acids, silk peptides or skin care ingredients, like bio ceramides, hyaluronic acid and omegas, which will help improve hydration without sacrificing on volume," Bridget Brager, a celebrity hairstylist, shared with PureWow.
Your hair-washing arsenal isn't only limited to your shampoo and conditioner — you need a good detangling tool for when you step out of the shower too. A wet brush can be used on damp locks, though be gentle, as wet hair is especially vulnerable to breakage. Once your mane has dried, opt for a soft boar-bristle brush to work out any remaining knots.