Tragic Details About Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis is known for playing one of the most memorable characters on television: Charlotte York in "Sex and the City." Though the show premiered in 1998, it still has a legion of loyal fans, which has since led to films and spin-off series. While this role is an obvious highlight in Davis' career, not everything that has happened in the actress' life has been positive. She's battled addiction, public criticism, and is now navigating the notoriously ageist and misogynistic entertainment industry as an older woman.

Though her age has presented a challenge as she's continued acting, there was a time when Davis didn't think she would even live to be middle-aged. "I thought that I would never hit 40. I drank a lot as a teenager," she told Parade in a 2008 interview. "It became a real problem for me."

The actress has gained respect for her willingness to tackle tough topics and speak about her struggles. These are some of the tragic details of Davis' life and how she overcame them to become the star fans know and love.