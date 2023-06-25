Swap Powdered Eyeshadow For Cream If You Have Sensitive Eyes

Eyeshadows are a makeup favorite for obvious reasons. They draw attention to your peepers in a subtle or dramatic way depending on the shade you choose and they have an amazing way of pulling a look together.

But one of the pitfalls of wearing eyeshadow is powder fallout – that's what happens when the glittery particles of the eye makeup get in and around your eyes (and other parts of your face) as the day wears on. We've all been there, but for those with sensitive eyes, this can mean a bigger problem than getting a bit of pigment on your favorite white button-down shirt. You might experience redness, swelling, itching, tearing, and even painful sensations in and around your eyes. Before you know it, you're left wondering if you should be wearing any eyeshadow at all.

Despite what you think, there might be hope for you yet. Consider swapping the powdered stuff for cream eyeshadow. While not as commonly known as the regular kind, cream eyeshadows are also the better alternative for those with mature skin, because they don't rest on (and ultimately draw attention to) fine lines and wrinkles like powdered eye makeup does. Just to add a bit of context, here's how powdered shadows compare to the cream kind when it comes to sensitive eyes.