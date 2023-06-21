Y&R's Courtney Hope Sends Love To Grieving Parents After Sally's Heartbreaking Loss

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has had a complicated love life, having been in a love triangle with brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) on "The Young and the Restless." Currently, Sally is with Nick, but because of a one-off tryst with Adam, she became pregnant with his child. While Adam's still totally in love with her, Sally's chosen to raise the baby with Nick but let Adam be part of the child's life. However, recently, Sally has been having pains, and Adam brought her to the hospital, where Dr. Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) gave him the awful news that Sally was in danger of placental abruption. Adam was forced to make a choice between saving the baby or saving Sally and tried feverishly to get in contact with Nick.

Nick, however, was embroiled in a dastardly plot by villain Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby), who had been released from jail and sought revenge on Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). He captured her daughter, Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster), and held her hostage. Nick had no idea that Sally was simultaneously in danger and worked to stop Cameron. Ultimately, Adam made the heartbreaking choice to choose Sally's life over the baby's. The fans had initially taken sides in the Adam vs. Nick confrontation over Sally, but now the show has united everyone as the viewers collectively grieve alongside her.