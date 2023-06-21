Y&R's Courtney Hope Sends Love To Grieving Parents After Sally's Heartbreaking Loss
Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) has had a complicated love life, having been in a love triangle with brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) on "The Young and the Restless." Currently, Sally is with Nick, but because of a one-off tryst with Adam, she became pregnant with his child. While Adam's still totally in love with her, Sally's chosen to raise the baby with Nick but let Adam be part of the child's life. However, recently, Sally has been having pains, and Adam brought her to the hospital, where Dr. Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) gave him the awful news that Sally was in danger of placental abruption. Adam was forced to make a choice between saving the baby or saving Sally and tried feverishly to get in contact with Nick.
Nick, however, was embroiled in a dastardly plot by villain Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby), who had been released from jail and sought revenge on Sharon Newman (Sharon Case). He captured her daughter, Faith Newman (Reylynn Caster), and held her hostage. Nick had no idea that Sally was simultaneously in danger and worked to stop Cameron. Ultimately, Adam made the heartbreaking choice to choose Sally's life over the baby's. The fans had initially taken sides in the Adam vs. Nick confrontation over Sally, but now the show has united everyone as the viewers collectively grieve alongside her.
Hope was moved by the fans' openness
In the aftermath of Sally Spectra's devastating loss on "The Young and the Restless," Courtney Hope addressed the heartbroken fans in an Instagram story, writing, "To everyone that has lost a child, in whatever capacity, my heart is with you. I know these last few days have been heavy to watch. The thousands of messages I've received from you guys, sharing your stories, makes my heart full with gratitude to witness your openness and strength through one of the most difficult things one could go through in life." She continued by mentioning that she's known several people over the years who have lost a child, noting that she watched her parents grieve when her brother DJ died in 2001. She reassured fans who could relate to Sally's plight, saying, "You're not alone, and your story matters." She expressed her love for her followers and stated that their conversations about losing children help to heal people and allow them to move forward in life.
The next slide contained "Y&R" screenshots of her and Mark Grossman and her and Joshua Morrow, which she lovingly captioned, "I also have to say, I'm so grateful to work with these men. I couldn't ask for better companions through this story." A third slide had pictures of Hope enjoying various outdoor settings. She wrote, "Reminder: Life is meant to be lived. Don't keep waiting for the 'right time.' We're only promised today."