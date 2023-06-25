The Heartwarming Reason Rosie O'Donnell Made The Move From New York To LA

When you think of the stunningly transformed Rosie O'Donnell, you'll likely think of New York. Not only is the celeb known for her thick accent, which she got while growing up in Long Island, but her professional career has also inextricably linked her to the Empire State.

She was first discovered doing stand-up in Long Island comedy clubs. Then, she went on to host "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," the '90s talk show she recently shared her thoughts about rebooting, from NYC. "Beautiful Girls," the rom-com she acted in 1996, is set in New York City, while her film "Wide Awake" and the limited series "I Know This Much Is True" are similarly based on the East Coast.

Because O'Donnell has such as history with the state, many fans were surprised when she relocated from New York to California after purchasing a $4.6 million dollar house in LA back in 2021. While the move might have partly been because of her role in the Showtime series "American Gigolo," the heartwarming truth is that she also made the change for the benefit of her young daughter, Dakota.