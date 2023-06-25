Sarah Jessica Parker's Son Had A Hard Time Watching 'And Just Like That'

It's not unreasonable for one to wonder what it must be like for children of famous actors to watch their parents' work in television or film, especially when those actors play lead roles in bonafide TV empires like "Sex and the City." And for James Wilkie Broderick, son of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, it can be a struggle — but not for the reason you might think.

Between both parents, James has plenty of work to watch. Catching up on his mother's work alone is no small feat, with 94 episodes of the Y2K-era behemoth "Sex and the City," not to mention the show's revival, "And Just Like That." In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, James admitted that trying to catch up on the "SATC" spin-off has been a bit strange for him.

And no, it's not because his mom is discussing and acting out details of Carrie Bradshaw's sex life on-screen.