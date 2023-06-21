Jinger Duggar Vuolo Catches Heat For Her Latest TV Interview

On June 19, 2023, "19 Kids and Counting" star Jinger Duggar Vuolo posted a preview of her appearance on Kirk Cameron's show, "Takeaways." In the clip, Vuolo discusses sinning and embracing God's grace. She wrote in her caption, "I enjoyed sitting down with @kirkcameronofficial on @takeawaysontbn to talk about Finding Freedom In Christ. Our conversation airs tonight, June 19th, @ 9PM ET on TBN!" Given Cameron's history of hateful speech, many of her followers were disappointed that Vuolo chose to go on his show.

"I really like Jinger but it's disappointing to see her aligned with Kirk Cameron, someone who I do not view as Christlike and loving," one fan wrote. Another added, "Jinger, your words are beautiful, and I hope they speak to Kirk who does not always share Christ's love unconditionally as you do." A third follower simply commented, "Ugh, Kirk Cameron of all people?". Kirk Cameron, an anti-mask protestor, actor, author, and television host, is known for spreading harmful messages about the LGBTQ+ community, racism in America, and more. For good reason, he's not exactly beloved by all.