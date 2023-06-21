Jinger Duggar Vuolo Catches Heat For Her Latest TV Interview
On June 19, 2023, "19 Kids and Counting" star Jinger Duggar Vuolo posted a preview of her appearance on Kirk Cameron's show, "Takeaways." In the clip, Vuolo discusses sinning and embracing God's grace. She wrote in her caption, "I enjoyed sitting down with @kirkcameronofficial on @takeawaysontbn to talk about Finding Freedom In Christ. Our conversation airs tonight, June 19th, @ 9PM ET on TBN!" Given Cameron's history of hateful speech, many of her followers were disappointed that Vuolo chose to go on his show.
"I really like Jinger but it's disappointing to see her aligned with Kirk Cameron, someone who I do not view as Christlike and loving," one fan wrote. Another added, "Jinger, your words are beautiful, and I hope they speak to Kirk who does not always share Christ's love unconditionally as you do." A third follower simply commented, "Ugh, Kirk Cameron of all people?". Kirk Cameron, an anti-mask protestor, actor, author, and television host, is known for spreading harmful messages about the LGBTQ+ community, racism in America, and more. For good reason, he's not exactly beloved by all.
Kirk Cameron is very controversial
Kirk Cameron is notoriously anti-LGBTQ+ people and has called homosexuality "unnatural ... detrimental and ultimately destructive to so many of the foundations of civilization." In December 2022, several libraries across America banned Cameron from hosting story hours with his book, "As You Grow," because of his extreme and harmful anti-queer rhetoric. When speaking to Fox News about the book, the television personality claimed that he wrote it to help combat "toxic ideas" such as (in his opinion) "transgenderism" and Critical Race Theory, the study of how racism impacts structures in American society.
In 2017, the host also made offensive comments about Hurricane Irma, a Cape Verde hurricane that caused catastrophic damage across many islands in the Caribbean Sea and Florida. In a Facebook video about the tragic event, Cameron suggested that the storm was supposed to happen by connecting it to the biblical passage, Job 37:13. "God causes [storms] to happen for punishment, or to water His land and demonstrate His faithful love," he said. It's definitely understandable why some of Jinger Duggar Vuolo's followers are upset.