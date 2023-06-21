General Hospital Star Kristina Wagner Mourns A Devastating Family Loss
Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) is definitely ranked among the heroes of Port Charles on "General Hospital." She not only recently assisted in thwarting the evil Victor Cassadine's (Charles Shaughnessy) plan to sell Ethan Lovett (James Ryan) to the highest bidder, she's also solved several important cases as a private investigator. As a woman of action, Felicia has often helped those in need and has made fans very happy over the years with her dynamic solutions to problems. When Felicia was married to Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner), the fans adored the super couple, and the actress would later go on to marry Wagner in real life. The pair eventually split amicably and shared two sons, Peter and Harrison.
However, the Wagners suffered a terrible loss when the heartbreaking death of Harrison was reported in June of 2022. Jack was the first one to publicly discuss their son's death, and the couple announced they were creating a scholarship fund in Harrison's name to help young men that are dealing with addiction issues. Kristina would later go on social media to give thanks after such an unspeakable tragedy. She truly appreciated the outpouring of love, support, and compassion that friends, family, and fans gave her.
Sadly, just after observing the anniversary of Harrison's death, she announced another tragedy had struck on Father's Day.
Fans have nothing but love for Kristina Wagner and her parents
"General Hospital" star Kristina Wagner shared a devastating post on Twitter announcing that her mother Carolyn died on Father's Day. She posted a picture of her parents in a happy moment, writing, "My mother passed away on Father's Day this year to be with her husband, my Dad. Weren't Carolyn and Leonard a charming couple? Reunited at last." Co-stars Brooklyn Rae Silzer (Emma Drake-Scorpio) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks) responded with heart emojis, and many fans agreed with how loving and charming her parents looked. One tenderly responded, "Awe Kristina, I've been in your shoes. It sucks. I'm so sorry girl for your loss. And yes, Carolyn & Leonard are the cutest couple. Together at last in heaven. God bless x."
Several of Wagner's followers shared touching stories about their parents passing away, and they could empathize with her pain. Another fan replied with a heartfelt sentiment, "I'm so sorry to hear that. My condolences to you and your family. They look very happy in this picture. I hope happy memories will get you through the tough days ahead." And one of her fans mentioned Harrison, with the emotive reply, "Yes they look like a fantastic couple. So sorry for your loss. But she is with your father and son and that makes it a little bit special."
We'd like to also give our sincere condolences to Kristina Wagner and her family.