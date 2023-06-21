General Hospital Star Kristina Wagner Mourns A Devastating Family Loss

Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) is definitely ranked among the heroes of Port Charles on "General Hospital." She not only recently assisted in thwarting the evil Victor Cassadine's (Charles Shaughnessy) plan to sell Ethan Lovett (James Ryan) to the highest bidder, she's also solved several important cases as a private investigator. As a woman of action, Felicia has often helped those in need and has made fans very happy over the years with her dynamic solutions to problems. When Felicia was married to Frisco Jones (Jack Wagner), the fans adored the super couple, and the actress would later go on to marry Wagner in real life. The pair eventually split amicably and shared two sons, Peter and Harrison.

However, the Wagners suffered a terrible loss when the heartbreaking death of Harrison was reported in June of 2022. Jack was the first one to publicly discuss their son's death, and the couple announced they were creating a scholarship fund in Harrison's name to help young men that are dealing with addiction issues. Kristina would later go on social media to give thanks after such an unspeakable tragedy. She truly appreciated the outpouring of love, support, and compassion that friends, family, and fans gave her.

Sadly, just after observing the anniversary of Harrison's death, she announced another tragedy had struck on Father's Day.