Does Robin Roberts Have Plans To Marry Her Partner Amber Laign?

Robin Roberts has spent nearly two decades with her partner Amber Laign, but has yet to tie the knot. The "Good Morning America" host has been going strong with Laign since meeting on a blind date in 2005, she revealed on "The Ellen Degeneres Show" in 2014. Roberts and Laign remained a solid unit throughout the next 18 years, with Laign sticking by her side during a breast cancer scare in 2007 and a bone marrow transplant Roberts underwent in 2013 (via USA Today). It was after the life-saving bone marrow transplant that Roberts took to Facebook to thank her "longtime girlfriend Amber." It was the first time the famed anchor acknowledged her sexuality and who she was dating.

Nearly a decade later, the couple faced another health scare when Roberts took to Twitter to announce Laign's breast cancer diagnosis. Roberts wanted her fans to know she would "be away" from "GMA" while supporting Laign during her chemotherapy treatments. Months later, Roberts shared a celebratory Instagram post announcing the end of Laign's radiation. After 18 years of dating and facing three health emergencies together, Roberts and Laign were finally ready for marriage.