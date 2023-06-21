Amazon Prime Day Is Back! What We Know About The 2023 Sale

Amazon Prime Day is now two days, and in 2023, they will be July 11 and 12, with the official start time at 3 a.m. EDT. Along with big-name brands like YETI, Sony, Peloton, Bose, Hey Dude, and Lancôme, you can find discounts from plenty of small businesses. Like in years past, there will be deals advertised in advance and lasting the entire event. And there will be new deals announced over the two days intermittently.

For the first time in Prime Day history, there will be an invite-only option for Prime members regarding deals that are likely to sell out, and those options will show up on amazon.com if you're logged into your account. To get those sweet Prime Day deals, yes, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member, but if you're not already a paid Prime member and haven't ever been one, you can get a 30-day free trial for access to the deals. Plus you'll get access to Amazon Prime movies you can't see anywhere else.

If you can't wait for Prime Day(s), there are some early Prime Day deals already going on. There are Prime Video deals with 50% off on the purchase of some movies and TV shows, like "The Handmaid's Tale," "Killing Eve," and "Parks & Recreation." And you can get more than 50% off on a number of different Alexa devices.