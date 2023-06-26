Everything We Know About Kaley Cuoco And Tom Pelphrey's Relationship

Kaley Cuoco met Tom Pelphrey at a tricky time — she had just been through her second divorce and it had been tough. "We have the same manager [Andrea Pett-Joseph], and we were set up by [her], which is so Hollywood," Cuoco revealed to USA Today. "She's like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.'"

Apparently, Pett-Joseph introduced the two actors at the premiere of "Ozark" in April 2022. When Cuoco met Pelphrey for the first time, she knew he was the one. "I was standing with Andrea and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," she recalled. "It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

Even though Cuoco met Pelphrey after such a turbulent time, it sounds like he came into her life at the perfect moment. In fact, in another interview with Extra, Cuoco gushed that she had "met Tom at the right moment. ... That's why I think I am against time travel, because I wouldn't want to ruin that timeline... It's all supposed to happen the way it's supposed to happen." Whether their meeting really was fate or not, it was clearly very special.