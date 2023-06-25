Tamara Day's Journey To HGTV Bargain Mansions Fame

Tamara Day may be a successful TV star now, but she hasn't always been accustomed to the spotlight. Her show "Bargain Mansions" first appeared on DIY Network and then HGTV for three seasons before coming back to DIY, now rebranded as Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network. As of this writing, "Bargain Mansions" is in its sixth season, where Day continues to take large, run-down homes and turn them into estates one can only dream of.

Day works alongside her father, Ward Schraeder, in the series. Together, they reinvigorate foreclosed properties, which is a nod to Day's origin story in renovation. According to People, Day first got a taste of the fixer-upper life when she would help her father fix things around their family farm as a child. But it wasn't until adulthood that Day would truly understand what it takes to turn something drab into something amazing, and thus the beginning of a brand new career would begin.