Little-Known Facts About Drew Barrymore

Trigger warning: the following article contains mentions of substance abuse and suicide.

Drew Barrymore is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, but there may be some details of her life that even her biggest fans aren't aware of. The star has been in the spotlight since she was a baby due to being born into a famous acting family. Barrymore landed her first on-camera gig when she was just 11 months old, appearing in a dog food commercial, per E! Online. A few years later she was cast in the film "Altered States," and hit it big when she starred as the adorable younger sister Gertie in the classic film "E.T."

As an adult, Barrymore went on to star in movies like "Never Been Kissed," "Charlie's Angels," "50 First Dates," "Fever Pitch," and more. She also played the lead role in the Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet" before launching her own talk show. Over the years, Barrymore has made headlines for so many reasons, including her love life. The actor has dated the likes of Corey Feldman, David Arquette, Jamie Walters, Luke Wilson, and Justin Long. She's also been married three times to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green, and Will Kopelman, whom she shares two children with, Olive and Frankie.

Barrymore has lived a wild and exciting life over the years, and many fans may be surprised to learn just how interesting her life has been.