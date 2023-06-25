Sarah Ferguson Is A Major Hallmark Channel Fan

Sarah Ferguson married into the British royal family in 1986 when she married Prince Andrew, brother of the now King Charles III. This gave her the titles Her Royal Highness and Duchess of York. The couple are now divorced. She is now known as Sarah, Duchess of York rather than Her Royal Highness. However, this divorce and title change has not made her less intriguing to the public. Fans of her and the British royals still enjoy seeing what the duchess is up to.

Aside from her busy philanthropic endeavors like her partnership with Changes for Children and being a mother and grandmother, the duchess is the author of multiple books for children and adults. Her 2023 novel draws upon some of her personal interests, including movies from Hallmark Media. These films may receive criticism for being predictable or idealistic, but the duchess is among the network's millions of fans worldwide.