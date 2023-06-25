Chris Pine Is Stuck In Y2K When It Comes To Social Media

If you hear the name "Chris Pine," your mind most likely drifts to the 2022 "Spitgate" incident where he was allegedly spat on by Harry Styles at the "Don't Worry Darling" premiere. In typical fashion, several memes surfaced as fans speculated about what really went down between the two stars. Pine later denied the incident occurred, but agreed that the video certainly made it look that way. And while "Spitgate" has unfortunately become a big part of Pine's life, he boasts an impressive work portfolio regardless.

Pine started his acting career with small roles in iconic TV shows like "ER" and "CSI: Miami." In fact, Pine worked in a French restaurant until his big screen debut in "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." At 28, Pine became the youngest actor to play the role of Captain Kirk in the "Star Trek" movie adaptation. In 2017, he co-starred alongside Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman." Even though Pine comes from a family of actors and has a legendary grandmother, he didn't naturally gravitate toward the craft.

He admitted to IndieWire, "I never had a passion for acting." Pine added, "Acting was something that seemed to pop out of nowhere and then just took over my life." But despite his popularity, you won't find Pine on social media. Like many celebs who choose to stay offline, Pine made the decision to protect his privacy. But there's more to it than what meets the eye, owing to Pine's love of old-school technology.