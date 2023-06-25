Chris Pine Is Stuck In Y2K When It Comes To Social Media
If you hear the name "Chris Pine," your mind most likely drifts to the 2022 "Spitgate" incident where he was allegedly spat on by Harry Styles at the "Don't Worry Darling" premiere. In typical fashion, several memes surfaced as fans speculated about what really went down between the two stars. Pine later denied the incident occurred, but agreed that the video certainly made it look that way. And while "Spitgate" has unfortunately become a big part of Pine's life, he boasts an impressive work portfolio regardless.
Pine started his acting career with small roles in iconic TV shows like "ER" and "CSI: Miami." In fact, Pine worked in a French restaurant until his big screen debut in "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement." At 28, Pine became the youngest actor to play the role of Captain Kirk in the "Star Trek" movie adaptation. In 2017, he co-starred alongside Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman." Even though Pine comes from a family of actors and has a legendary grandmother, he didn't naturally gravitate toward the craft.
He admitted to IndieWire, "I never had a passion for acting." Pine added, "Acting was something that seemed to pop out of nowhere and then just took over my life." But despite his popularity, you won't find Pine on social media. Like many celebs who choose to stay offline, Pine made the decision to protect his privacy. But there's more to it than what meets the eye, owing to Pine's love of old-school technology.
Chris Pine proudly used a flip phone for several years
While most celebrities these days boast the latest iPhone, Chris Pine used a flip phone for the longest time. In an interview with "Good Morning America," he explained why he made the switch: "I recently got a record player and a flip phone. I kind of like the simplifying down. I just like the simple, I just like the non-complicated." He continued, "I don't want to be connected so much." His "Wonder Woman" co-star, Gal Gadot, was quite amazed by Pine's phone and made some light-hearted jokes about it (clearly, Pine and Gadot have a good relationship off-screen).
But alas, like the rest of us, Pine couldn't hold onto his flip phone forever. During a subsequent appearance on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Pine acknowledged that after years of flip phone usage, he finally switched to an iPhone because a flip phone was just too difficult to use in the long run. However, the actor wasn't too pleased about making the change.
He railed, "These [phones] are really, really, really bad. I may immediately go back to a flip phone. I don't know if I can handle it. I don't know if my soul can handle it." Pine also noticed that prior to getting an iPhone, he read loads of books and could talk about literature easier. But after the switch, his mind was annoyingly filled with mindless celebrity gossip instead (via Us Weekly).
The actor stayed true to his word about social media
Even after switching to a smartphone, Chris Pine still refuses to go on social media. While speaking to USA Today, he offered some insight into why he stays off: "With Facebook and Twitter everyone wants to publicize their innermost truths. ... We are seeing the true dissolution of public and private." The "Star Trek" star also argued, "Privacy is not as guaranteed, is not as respected, cherished or desired as it once [was]."
On a lighter note, Pine noted that social media has the potential to create positive social change. However, social media is ostensibly all about living in the moment, but it ironically takes away from the moment. He offered another reason for staying offline to The National News: "I might be too sensitive of a creature. I don't want to hear what people think of me. I don't want to hear if they don't like my haircut, I just don't want to hear it."
When The Hollywood Reporter asked Pine if he would consider ever signing up, he pointed out how shallow and meaningless most of the content on social media is: "The Internet is so caustic; just a place where people get to spew nonsense and b******." He stays away from other technology too. On the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet, Pine took photos with a disposable camera. He also prefers reading the news in a physical paper.