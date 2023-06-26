The Secret To Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos' Marriage? They Say There Is None

Every other week, it feels like another Hollywood marriage comes to an end. While a long-term relationship is hard to maintain on its own, it's probably twice as difficult when combined with fame and a demanding career (or two). One of the few celebrity marriages that have defied the odds of divorce is Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos'. The happy couple met almost three decades ago, in 1995, on the set of "All My Children."

By 1996, they had eloped and got married at a chapel in Las Vegas. On May 1, 2023, Ripa and Consuelous celebrated an impressive 27 years of marriage. If you take just one glance at their Instagram feeds, you'll scroll through picture after picture of the two happily spending time together. It's evident that they're still completely obsessed with each other. As a result, they have the rest of the world wondering, "How? What's their secret?"

But, while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Ripa gave a less-than-satisfying answer for anyone seeking step-by-step instructions. "There is no secret. You're going to go through things, there are ups and downs," the TV host admitted.