The Hallmark Couples With The Best On-Screen Chemistry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the secret formulas to a feel-good Hallmark romantic-comedy is the chemistry between the lead actors. Though the network releases nearly a hundred romance movies every year, they don't often do a chemistry read during casting. Instead, the actors are often thrust together and have to get to know each other quickly. In some cases, they might already have a real-life relationship or have starred together before, making the process much easier.

Dan Jeannotte, who starred in Hallmark's "Sweeter Than Chocolate," told TV Fanatic that he's learned a valuable thing working on these films. He believes the connection between two romantic leads works best if a genuine bond is formed even before filming. "What I think you need to try to do is you've got to jumpstart an authentic connection, not a romantic one, but you need to connect with the other person," he said.

Whether a real connection was made on set or not, many of Hallmark's on-screen couples hit the spot when it comes to unbeatable chemistry. From Josie Bissett and Jack Wagner's decade-long friendship to Alexa and Carlos PenaVega's married life on- and off-screen, these duos prove that viewers will always come back for a believable romance.